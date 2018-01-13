Records shattered in Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge

The first team to finish the 2017 Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge arrived last night.

They ate the Four Oarsmen who made history…not only have they beaten the previous four man record of 35 days, 14 hours and 8 minutes set by Latitude 35 in 2016, but they have become the fastest team in history to row across the Atlantic Ocean.

Team Four Oarsmen have crossed the Atlantic Ocean in 29 days , 14 hours, 34 minutes!

Team Antigua is expected in today at about 9.30 this morning. Eli Fuller, Nico Pshoyos, John Watt and Scott Potter make up our team, rowing to raise funds to build a marine park in Antigua and to help rebuild Barbuda which was devastated by hurricane Irma in September 2017.