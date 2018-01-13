Records shattered in Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge

The first team to finish the 2017 Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge arrived last night.
They ate the Four Oarsmen who made history…not only have they beaten the previous four man record of 35 days, 14 hours and 8 minutes set by Latitude 35 in 2016, but they have become the fastest team in history to row across the Atlantic Ocean.
Team Four Oarsmen have crossed the Atlantic Ocean in 29 days, 14 hours, 34 minutes!
Team Antigua is expected in today at about 9.30 this morning. Eli Fuller, Nico Pshoyos, John Watt and Scott Potter make up our team, rowing to raise funds to build a marine park in Antigua and to help rebuild Barbuda which was devastated by hurricane Irma in September 2017.
antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing
anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any
comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.
While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to
improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through
our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.
Mozilla/5.0 (iPhone; CPU iPhone OS 11_2_1 like Mac OS X) AppleWebKit/604.4.7 (KHTML, like Gecko) Version/11.0 Mobile/15C153 Safari/604.1