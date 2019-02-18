Record number of prospective employees attend hotel’s job fair

Hundreds of potential employees converged at the Multipurpose and Cultural Center for the Royalton Job Fair last Thursday and Friday, as the hotel prepares to open its doors on May 1st.

According to a release, following a recent tour of the hotel property located at Deep Bay, Minister of Tourism and Investment Charles Fernandez expressed satisfaction with the progress of work to date.

“We are happy with the progress of the work so far…the work is very extensive, and I can see great effort being made on their part to open the property on May 1st,” Fernandez said,

He was accompanied by Permanent Secretary Walter Christopher and the newly-appointed Chair of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Lorraine Headley Raeburn, when he met with Project Manager Jose Gonzalez late last week.

“We are anxiously awaiting the opening which will see hundreds of Antiguans and Barbudans being permanently employed, with the recruitment process already underway,” Fernandez said.

Headley-Raeburn also expressed enthusiasm with the imminent addition to Antigua and Barbuda’s mix of hotel plants.

“Diversity is extremely important for our tourism industry to thrive and the addition of the Royalton to our hotel sector will ensure increased bookings and a burst in economic activity once these 288 rooms come on stream,” she said in the release.

The Government of Antigua and Barbuda is optimistic that approximately 500 new hotel rooms will be added to the country’s stock by the end of 2019.