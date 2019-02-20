Recaptured inmate to be charged

Remanded robbery-accused Glenroy Burns now faces the additional charge of escaping lawful custody following his recent short-lived dash to freedom.

He escaped on Sunday when a gate on the southern side of the Coronation Road prison was opened for a delivery around 11 o’clock that morning.

Two officers attached to the St. John’s Fire Station saw Burns sprinting down the road.

They immediately gave chase and nabbed him on High Street near the Treasury Department.

Acting Commissioner of Police Atlee Rodney said

the two firefighters who recaptured Burns would receive letters of commendation.

There’s no word yet from the prison authorities about what action, if any, would be taken against those who did not clear the prison yard during the delivery.

Efforts to reach the new prison superintendent, Lieutenant Eugene Philip, were unsuccessful.