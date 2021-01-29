Recalled seafood found on Antigua’s shelves

Spread the love













By Shermain Bique-Charles

[email protected]

The public has been put on notice by the Prices and Consumer Affairs Division that a brand of a chilled and frozen seafood product that is being recalled has been found on shelves in Antigua and Barbuda.

“…Do not consume them,” the Division warned in a statement to the media on Thursday.

The products are the Waitrose & Partners Essential Frozen Seafood Selection, (King prawns, mussels and squid rings) (Frozen) (250g), all dates up to and including end of January 2022, and Waitrose & Partners Essential Cooked Seafood Selection, (Mussels, king prawns and squid) (Chilled) (200g) all labelled ‘use by dates’ from 20 December 2020 to 20 January 2021.

Food Standards Agency in the UK has announced the recall of the seafood products because they might be contaminated with salmonella.

Salmonella infection is a common bacterial disease that affects the intestinal tract. Salmonella bacteria typically live in animal and human intestines and are shed through faeces. Humans become infected most frequently through contaminated water or food.

The Division is urging consumers who may have purchased any of these Waitrose products to return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

“Symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps,” the Division said.

The Division has also referred the matter to the Central Board of Health within the Ministry of Health for their necessary action so that the product can be removed and discarded.

Also being recalled due to possible salmonella contamination are Sainsbury’s Mussels (Chilled) (150g) all date codes; Sainsbury’s Cockles (Chilled) (90g) all date codes; Sainsbury’s Seafood Selection (Chilled) (200g), all date codes; Sainsbury’s Cooked Cockles (Frozen) (200g), all date codes; Sainsbury’s Cooked Mussels (Frozen) (300g), all date codes; Sainsbury’s Seafood Selection (Frozen) (300g), all date codes; Co-op Cooked Seafood Selection (Frozen) (300g), all date codes; Co-op Cooked Mussels (Chilled) (140g) all date codes; Asda Seafood Selection (Mussels, Seafood Bites and king Prawns) (Chilled) (240g), 22, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 January 2021 and Asda Cooked Mussels (Chilled) (150g) 22, 23, 24 January, 2021.

The Division said that though the Sainsbury, Co-op Cooked and Asda brands have not been found during their investigations, thus far, consumers should still be mindful of the recall, discontinue use, and make a report at the Division so that necessary action can be taken.