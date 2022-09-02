Recalled oral laxative confirmed in Antigua and Barbuda

- Advertisement -

The Prices and Consumer Affairs Division advises consumers of a product recall on Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution due to microbial contamination.

Preliminary investigations by the Division have revealed that the recalled laxative is in Antigua and Barbuda and consumers are advised not to consume this product.

The Division has referred the matter to the Central Board of Health within the Ministry of Health for their necessary action so that the product can be removed and discarded.

According to the manufacturer, VI-Jon, LLC, the recalls include all lots of Cherry Flavour and Grape Flavour of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution, 10 FL OZ (296 mL) within expiry. The recall was initiated after Vi-Jon, LLCs third-party microbial testing identified the presence of Gluconacetobacter liquefaciens.

The Division is advising consumers who may have purchased the product not to consume it, but rather return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

According to the manufacturer, immunocompromised patients, who consume this product, may be at increased risk for invasive infections caused by Gluconacetobacter liquefaciens that could lead to serious, life-threatening adverse health consequences. To date, Vi-Jon, LLC is aware of three reports of serious adverse reactions potentially related to this recall.

In addition to the lemon flavour (which was earlier recalled), the recall includes the Cherry flavour and Grape flavour. To find out if the product you have is included in this recall, visit https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/vi-jon-llc-expands-voluntary-worldwide-recall-all-flavors-and-lots-within-expiry-magnesium-citrate.

Members of the public may also contact the Prices and Consumer Affairs Division at 462-4347 or [email protected] for additional information or assistance.