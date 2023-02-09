Rebels and Daggers get dominant wins in Division 2 basketball

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Rebels made light work of Raeburn Generators United to win by 21 points (71-50) in Division Two of the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) competition at the JSC basketball complex on Tuesday.

Playing in the first game of a double-header, Rebels dominated all four quarters, outscoring their opponents 29-17 in the first, 19-12 in the second, 17-15 in the third and 15-6 in the fourth to claim the resounding victory.

Tyndale Telemaque led the charge for the victors with 15 points and five rebounds, while Buell Henry and Roger Miller both contributed with 10 points. Henry grabbed 11 rebounds in the process.

In a losing effort, Kwame Huntley sank a game-high of 30 points and pulled 21 rebounds for United. He had help from Jesus Lopez with 13 points.

In Tuesday’s feature contest, Old Road Daggers defeated Fearless Crew 2 by a 73-65 margin.

Ariel Quallis had the hot hand for Daggers with 21 points and 11 rebounds while Ezekiel Francois bagged 21 points and 13 rebounds.

Tajam Gage led the way for Fearless Crew with 26 points and 13 rebounds while Daysher Samuel sank 16 points and grabbed six rebounds.