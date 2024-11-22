Real Blizzard edge Blue Jays in derby match

- Advertisement -

Real Blizzard FC staged a dramatic late comeback to defeat Blue Jays FC 3-2 in the ABFA Second Division in a match played at Cedar Grove on Wednesday.

The derby match saw the visitors draw first blood in the 17th minute when Blue Jays’ defender Walter Bellot unfortunately turned the ball into his own net.

However, the Blue Jays showed great character to turn the game around in the second half through goals from Ti-Zone Matthew on the hour mark and Ja-Rohn Thomas in the 68th minute.

Just as it seemed that the home side would secure all three points, Real Blizzard mounted a stunning late revival.

Nathan Fenton brought them level in the 86th minute before Clive Ambrose completed the remarkable turnaround just two minutes later, sending the visiting supporters into delirium.