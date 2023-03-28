Reading and Autism Awareness gets boost from Sagicor

- Advertisement -

Insurance giant Sagicor recently presented two organisations with donations to support activities designed to raise awareness and educate the community. Representatives from the Kiwanis Club of St John’s Toddling to Reading Programme and the Rotary Club of Antigua Sundown, stopped by the company’s head office where they were presented with donations to support a reading Workshop and the Annual Autism Awareness Walk.

Alincia Williams Grant, the Past President and Chair of the Toddling to Reading Committee, who was present to receive the donation, stated that the workshop, which was held on Saturday 18th March was designed to teach adults useful techniques to encourage and inculcate good reading habits in children.

The President of the Rotary Club Sundown was also on hand to receive the organisation’s cheque. She said that the Annual Autism Awareness Walk, which is scheduled for April 1st, 2023, anticipates support from 700 walkers and works to bring awareness to Autism. She added that the funds raised from the Walk support the funding of training, screenings, assessments and teaching aids which provide hope and practical support to all who deal with the challenges of the disorder.

Marisia James, Assistant Vice-President for Sagicor’s Eastern Caribbean Operations and Branch Manager of the Antigua Branch, talked about Sagicor’s support for these activities. She said: “Our company is committed to supporting the communities in which we do business and for us here in Antigua this means providing support to a broad range of initiatives over the course of the year. With regard to these initiatives, we selected them for the following reasons: Reading doesn’t come as naturally to children as it once did, but the benefits are undeniable, so we felt it was important to support the Toddling to Reading Programme. Similarly, support to autism awareness and action is important so that the families and the individuals are given an equitable opportunity for a full and engaging life.”