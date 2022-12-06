‘Reach for the stars’ and never lose hope—JCI Educator Exemplar awardee shares message

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

An educator well respected by those who passed through her classroom has spoken about the need for students to shoot for the stars – but not to lose hope when it does not work out.

As Observer continues to feature awardees of the annual JCI Youth Empowerment Programme (YEP) awards, we reached out to Villa Primary School teacher Delina Greene for her story.

Last week, Junior Chamber International (JCI) awarded Greene, affectionately known as ‘Jessica’, with the Education Exemplar Award.

She spoke about how she always wanted to be a teacher but cautioned her own students against thinking every career dream will work out.

Stating that she wanted to be teacher since the age of 10, she said, “When I finished school that wasn’t a possibility at the time; I had to work odd jobs and that is one of the things I like to share with my students: not all the time that you say you want to be a lawyer or a doctor that it will work out.”

Greene also spoke about her emotions after being nominated for the award, saying she was “just thankful” towards her family and the JCI committee.

“I want to thank you to God for giving me this talent because I believe that teaching is a calling and thanks to the JCI YEP committee for selecting me, and family and friends,” she told Observer.

The Grade 5 teacher noted how often the teaching profession is underappreciated by others.

“Sometimes you don’t feel appreciated, and many teachers also feel that way—they don’t feel appreciated for going above and beyond their duties.

“I think many people don’t see what we are doing; they are quick to go on the media and criticise the teacher,” she said.

However, she explained that she appreciates it when past students “come back and look for you and tell you how they are doing”.