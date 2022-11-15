Re-opening of Jolly Beach Resort could be delayed, Fernandez says

- Advertisement -

The much touted re-opening of the Jolly Beach Resort could be delayed by a few weeks.

That’s according to Tourism Minister Charles Fernandez during a recent state media appearance.

December 1was the date given on the resort’s Facebook page for its official reopening and work is now underway but, according to Fernandez, an issue with delivery of equipment could possibly see the hotel’s long-awaited reopening pushed back.

“I could say, yes, we are on the timeline except for the fact that there is a number of pieces of equipment that have been ordered, all the kitchen equipment, and there’s also going to be a [reverse osmosis] plant that has to come in as well.

“So, some of it will depend on how efficient the lines are in terms of delivery. If everything is delivered on time, then yes, but if not then I would say the end of December, maybe first week of January,” Fernandez said.

“It is a little bit out of our control. We realise what is happening now in terms of logistics and the whole aspect of delivery worldwide, not just for the Caribbean. But I can tell you that Barrett’s group is working really, really hard,” he explained, referring to hotelier Rob Barrett whose company Elite Island Resorts is investing in the resort.

“I visited there and I am going to visit there today to get an idea of how things are going and whatever we can do to speed things along,” Fernandez added.

The refurbishment of 100 rooms at the Jolly Beach Resort is said to be underway as plans gather pace to reopen the once thriving hotel.

The other rooms will continue to be refurbished until the hotel can receive as many as 400 guests.

The resort has been closed since early 2020, delivering a blow to the country’s economic mainstay.

It was once a crucial player in the tourism product being one of few places offering affordable accommodation to budget travellers.

Elite Island Resorts is reportedly ploughing US$6 million into the reopening project which will enable government to renovate rooms and make severance payments to former staff.

In exchange, Elite will manage and market the resort for up to five years, and share the profits with the government.