RCA, Diabetes Association collaborate to host Annual Awareness Walk









Over 100 persons turned out for the 2021 Diabetes Awareness Walk on Saturday, which was a collaborative effort between the Rotary Club of Antigua and the Diabetes Association.

President of the Rotary Club, Joanna Spencer said that the philantropihc organisation is happy to partner with the Diabetes Association to raise further awareness about efforts to manage and prevent the disease.

President of the Diabetes Association, Juanita James, echoed similiar sentiments and thanked the Club for its unwavering support over the years.

The Rotary Club made a presentation of six blood pressure monitors to the Diabetes Association, fulfilling a request for assistance in that regard.

James said that the gesture will go a long way in assisting persons suffering from diabetes.