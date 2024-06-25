RCA contributes to social and educational development with donations to the Victory Centre and Dyslexia Center

- Advertisement -

In keeping with President Michael Spencer’s focus on disability, this Rotary year, the Rotary Club of Antigua recently made financial donations to the Victory Center and the Dyslexia Center, to support their ongoing roles in social and educational development.

The brief presentation ceremony, took place at Rotary House in the presence of Rotarians and representatives from the respective organizations. Each organization was presented with a cheque of $EC5000.

In making the presentations, President Michael indicated that “both centers play an invaluable role in our community. They offer a sense of belonging, provide essential services, and create opportunities for personal and social development.

As we know, individuals with disabilities face unique challenges that require tailored support and resources. These challenges can range from accessibility issues to the need for specialized equipment, programs, and activities that cater to diverse needs”.

He added that the are at the forefront of addressing various challenges and creating environments where everyone can thrive regardless of their abilities.

“The Club’s financial assistance is more than just a contribution and represents the beginning of a fruitful partnership. It is a recognition of the incredible work these Centers do daily. It is a testament to our belief in the potential of every individual, and it is a promise to stand by those who work tirelessly to make our community more inclusive”, President Michael further explained.

Ms. Ingrid Simon and Dr. Russell of the Dyslexia Centre along with Ms. Shena Smith, a teacher at the Victory Center, all thanked the Rotary Club for the timely donation.

Rotary Club of Antigua wishes both Centers all the very best in the next upcoming school year.