28 C
St John's
Saturday, 02 October, 2021
The Big Stories

Raven Joseph named The UWI Five Islands Top Matriculant

Raven Joseph, Top Matriculant with Professor Densil Williams, Principal of The UWI Five Islands (right) and Director of Administration, Ms Daniella Hickling (left) .

Raven Joseph is the 2021/2022 top matriculant for The UWI Five Islands Campus. Joseph was recognised at the 2021 Matriculation Ceremony which was held virtually on Friday 24th September, 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.  

Joseph, first daughter of Mureene Quinland and Patrick Joseph, began her educational journey at the Seventh-Day Adventist Primary School and later attended the Antigua Girls’ High School (AGHS).

While at the AGHS, she was a member of the Optimist Club, the University and College Christian Fellowship and the Volleyball Club. On completion of her secondary education she received awards for outstanding performance in French, Spanish and History. She was also a 2018 National CSEC Gold Awardee having successfully passed 10 CSEC subjects. She then attended the Antigua State College where she completed a CAPE Associates Degree programme in Modern Languages and also graduated on the Honour Roll being recognised as the most outstanding student in the Humanities department.  

In addition to her academic, Joseph enjoys socialising with family and friends, watching Netflix and playing sports. She will pursue a Bachelor of Science Degree in Human Resource Management in the School of Business and Management.  

One hundred and ninety-seven students matriculated to The UWI Five Islands Campus for the academic year 2021/2022. This year also saw the first students entering programmes in the School of Science, Computing & Artificial Intelligence.  

