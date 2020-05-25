Rapid coronavirus tests for tourists soon to arrive

Thousands of Covid-19 test kits have been sourced and are set to arrive in Antigua and Barbuda as early as next week.

This is to facilitate the mandatory testing of tourists when the country’s borders reopen in June.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne said all safety protocols, including pre-screening of airplane passengers, that were in place before the closure of the country’s borders in March will continue.

The government had previously mooted requiring all travellers to undergo a Covid test 48 hours before boarding a plane to VC Bird International Airport.

Browne said the government had since decided that was “impracticable” and would instead provide rapid tests for disembarking passengers.

He said the particular test under consideration had an 87 percent accuracy rate.