Rain and cloudy skies as Cyclone Six moves through Caribbean Sea

Antigua and Barbuda is currently experiencing cloudy to overcast skies with showers, as Cyclone Six moves over the northeastern Caribbean Sea. More rain is expected throughout the day but the islands are in a relatively safe margin from the weather system. Meanwhile, a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Puerto Rico, including Culebra and Vieques, U.S. Virgin Islands, Dominican Republic on the south coast from Punta Palenque eastward and on the north coast from Cabo Frances Viejo eastward. According to the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory, tropical storm conditions are also possible in Martinique and Guadeloupe, Dominica, Saba and St. Eustatius, the Dominican Republic on the North Coast from Cabo Frances Viejo to the Dominican Republic/Haiti Border, Haiti from the Northern Border with the Dominican Republic to Gonaives, Turks and Caicos Islands, as well as Southeastern Bahamas. These countries have been placed under a tropical storm watch. "Tropical storm conditions are expected in the warning areas in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico later today, and in the Dominican Republic by early Wednesday. Tropical storm conditions are possible elsewhere along the northern coasts of the Dominican Republic, northern Haiti, the Turks and Caicos, and the southeastern Bahamas beginning late Wednesday", the advisory read. Swells are expected to spread across the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico today and across portions of Hispaniola on Wednesday, and they could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. The NHC says heavy rainfall could lead to flash, urban, and small stream flooding and potential mudslides across the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. The greatest threat for flooding impacts will be across the eastern and southeastern portions of Puerto Rico. "There is a risk of wind and rainfall impacts elsewhere in portions of Hispaniola, the Bahamas, and Cuba later this week, although the forecast is more uncertain than usual since the system is still in its formative stage. Interests in these areas should monitor the system's progress and updates to the forecast."