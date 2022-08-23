Rackaman Construction Strictly Business record massive win in softball cricket

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Rackaman Construction Strictly Business were the biggest winners in the LL Supply IBSC Tape Ball Summer Classic after inflicting a 166 runs beating on PMS over the weekend in Potters.

Asked to bat after their opponents won the toss, Strictly Business amassed a huge 233 for seven from their 20 overs with Owen Graham hitting a top score of 124 which included 11 sixes and 11 fours. There were runs from Kerry Mentore as well as he cracked five sixes and three fours in his 50.

Ashfield Weatherhead was the pick of the bowlers for PMS with three wickets for 37 runs in four overs, while Terrance Thompson snatched two for 34 in four overs.

When their turn at the crease arrived, PMS could only make 67 before they were all out in just 11.2 overs. Weatherhead was best with the bat with 36. Charles James was the pick of the bowlers for Strictly Business, claiming three wickets for 21 runs in three overs while there were two wickets each for Mentore and Graham.

There was a huge victory as well for Buckleys 3J’s as they defeated TG Welding & Fabricate Underdogs by 106 runs.

Batting first in the match that was reduced to 15 overs due to a late start, 3J’s made 173 for six in their allotment of overs. Jermaine Otto top-scored with 96, hitting seven sixes and eight fours in the process.

Visual Gobin, Charanlall Ramjohan and Zafraz Baksh, each had two wickets bowling for Underdogs.

When their turn at the crease arrived, Underdogs were removed for just 67 runs in their 15 overs. Egbert Phillip was on target for 3J’s to pick up three wickets for three runs in his three overs while Loy Weste, Zavere Otto and Kadeem Phillip all had two wickets.

In other matches played on Sunday, VIP defeated Brysons Shipping & Insurance Bullets by three wickets and Dredgers defeated Flyers by seven wickets.