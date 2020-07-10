Questions raised over plans for new fossil fuel power plant

Spread the love













By Adia Wynter

Concerns are being raised over APUA’s plans to incorporate a new fossil fuel power plant into the nation’s power grid.

On July 8, APUA released an advertisement seeking expressions of interest for the establishment of a 25 to 30-megawatt, natural gas-fuelled power plant, anticipated to be located at the Crabb’s Peninsula.

Clarvis Joseph, a former APUA chairman, in an interview with Observer, expressed concerns over the integration of the proposed power generation facility.

He said it was an absurdity, given the options of renewable energy. “It seems to be preposterous that, in 2020, we should be seeking to add 25 to 30 megawatts of fossil fuel power when we have the probability of using renewable energies,” he remarked.

He also explained that the country’s daily energy usage peaks at about 50 megawatts, demanding about 30 megawatts in engine reserves, amassing 80 megawatts in total.

He went on to say, “Currently, we have on the island 107 megawatts of capacity… Why are you buying a new 25 to 30-megawatt gas turbine?”

Not only did Joseph point out the environmental impact, his concerns took into account the economic ramifications as well. Putting this idea into numbers, he estimated that a plant of this capacity would hold a value of about US$40 million.

He added, “That’s what you’re going to spend which means you’re going to have to go borrow it. Alternatively, you are going to enter into an arrangement for somebody to build it and transfer it to you at some future date, and the cost of doing that is going to be horrendous.”

APUA was unavailable for comment.