Queen Singing Althea to make a royal return to the calypso stage

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

The calypso scene in Antigua is about to get a royal shake-up as Althea ‘Queen Singing Althea’ Williams makes her grand return to the Calypso Monarch stage after a six-year hiatus.

Queen Singing Althea, one of Antigua and Barbuda’s most popular female calypsonians, is ready to reclaim her throne and set the island’s calypso music scene on fire.

The six-time Queen of Calypso revealed to Observer that she actually never intended to compete.

“My intentions at first was not to compete. I was only releasing a song, you know, just for radio purposes,” she confessed.

But her fans had other ideas, persistently urging her to enter the competition.

The pressure finally paid off, and last week, the ‘Righteous’ and ‘Don’t Lock She Up’ singer made it official by registering for the contest.

“You have to sing, you have to sing, you have to sing. And so I finally made up my mind last week and I went and registered. So yes, I will be entering,” she stated.

Her debut performance at Saturday’s calypso tent was nothing short of electrifying, proving that absence truly does make the heart grow fonder.

“I can see that the fans really missed me, and they’re glad that I’m back. And I’m glad to be back as well,” she remarked.

Her 2024 anthem, “Won’t Bow Down”, is already causing a stir with its message. Penned by Trinidadian wordsmith Christophe Grant and arranged by Angelo Pantin, the song boldly declares: “I won’t bow down to man’s vain ambition, to no politician when they call and start pelting their money. Not me, I’m not that hungry.”

With an impressive track record including two sets of three peats, 1993-1995 and 2006-2008, Queen Singing Althea’s return is set to turn the competition on its head.

She has competed in the Calypso Monarch finals 16 times, securing first place four times and second place three times.