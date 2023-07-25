Queen of Carnival sets sights on Jaycees Caribbean crown

- Advertisement -

After winning the Queen of Carnival show on Sunday night, Ischikelle Corbin is looking forward to representing Antigua and Barbuda, and securing the crown in the Jaycees Queen Show next week.

“I feel ready and I’m excited to become a great ambassador for Antigua and Barbuda and hopefully, I can make everyone proud and bring that crown home again to our shores,” she told Observer after Sunday’s show.

After the pageant which showcased beauty and intellect by seven delegates dubbed the ‘Enchanted 7’, Corbin was crowned the winner. She captured the interview, performing talent, costume and evening segments.

Photo by Wayne Mariette

She credited her accomplishment to hard work, which she believes is the key to success.

“All of the early mornings, the late nights, they all paid off. Hard work is the key to success; nothing in life comes easy and that is exactly what I would encourage anyone to do who has a similar goal or anything else they would love to achieve,” she said.

She also took the opportunity to commend her fellow contestants and the show’s producers, Marsh and Marsh Production.

“So I feel proud, really, really happy to see how all of the other ladies; six enchanted delegates presented themselves tonight,” Corbin stated.

Attaining the 1st runner up position was Jahkaydah Isaac, Ms Cool and Smooth, while J’dinique Prince, Ms Neverland Antigua, captured the 2nd runner up position and the swimwear segment.

Over the next year, and beyond, Corbin said she plans to advocate for mental health in order to reduce the stigma associated with it.

“I would love to do more programmes and initiatives that will help to spread awareness about mental health concerns and possibly reduce the stigma associated [with it],” she stated. “…Programmes that will promote exercises like yoga and wellness, especially among our youths as I think that will be instrumental in reducing our rates of crime right now.”

Meanwhile, during her preparation leading up to and on the night of the show, the newly crowned Queen of Carnival said that she felt her late mother was with her, and this gave her a sense of peace.

“I feel like my mom was with me for the entire journey and it brought me a sense of peace for me to present my best self on stage … showing my intelligence, my beauty, my grace and … my hard work in terms of my body transformation,” she said.