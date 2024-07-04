Pytonz satisfied with 2024 volleyball season

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

There are now three champions on the Antigua and Barbuda Amateur Volleyball Association circuit after Pytonz claimed their first title in nine years, beating defending Champions Stoneville in the Men’s Division of the President’s Cup last Saturday.

Stoneville remained as the League Champions while CAI Da Squad dominated both the League and President Cup claiming both titles in the Female division.

Senior Player of Pytonz, Erwin Mathurin expressed great joy and relief to finally have won the title after trying feverishly for so many years.

Speaking about the team’s title win in President’s Cup, Mathurin said that it was really a survival of the fittest situation given that they were 15-0 in the league and then lost one game to Stoneville and came second by three sets.

So that was a real blow to their confidence.

“As a result, it fuelled a sort of desperation within the guys to not finish the volleyball season with nothing and I think that really drove us in the President’s Cup,” he said.

After losing the league title in the final match of the season, they lost their first match of the three-match final against Stoneville in the President’s Cup a few days later, but were able to focus on the pitfalls that led to the loss.

They regrouped and won the second match in straight sets against the defending champions to set up an exciting finale with the series being drawn one all.

In the final match, a determined Pytonz won the first set, lost the second and won the final two sets in convincing fashion.

The rules of the President’s Cup allowed for teams to add two players to their roster and although they initially wanted to go with the same side, they opted for former national team youth captain Kalique Joseph who fitted seamlessly into the team, adding great value in its overall improved performance.

The senior player went on to say that “he is one of the better, young, bright, shining stars for Antigua and Barbuda and hopefully one day he goes on to bigger and better things because he’s only 18 years of age so the sky’s the limit”.

Maturin also spoke to how robust the 2024 season was and how it created difficulty for his team to train as often as they would have liked.

The season had two rounds with each team playing eight matches per round and in some cases had ‘double game weeks’.

Despite that being the case, he still believed that the season was successful and was pleased with the platform created by the association.

With the introduction of the female developmental league, there was great support from families who attended matches on a weekly basis and the level of competition in the Men’s Division was competitive and would likely lead to better players in the future.

The season is now complete and the players will rest and gear up for the Eastern Caribbean Volleyball Championships as well as the Business Volleyball League.