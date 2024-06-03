Pytonz remain unbeaten in Local Volleyball League

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

Strong title contenders Pytonz have beaten every team including defending Champions Stoneville in Division One of the Antigua and Barbuda Amateur Volleyball Association’s competition, and they continued their spotless run on Saturday night at the YMCA Sports Complex.

They picked up four points from their encounter with Renegades squeezing the win out of them with a 3-1 scoreline.

They won the first set 25-19, but lost the second 18-25, only to return in the final two sets to claim them 27-25 and 25-13.

The win pushes them up to 64 points from 14 outings.

The other fixture of the evening saw Phoenix taking advantage of the Sharks with a three-nil victory.

They blacked their opponents in straight sets winning, 25-15, 26-24 and 25-18.