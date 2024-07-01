Pytonz Claim President’s Cup in Dominant Fashion

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

Arguably the game of the season – the season’s finale as fans witnessed the Pytonz win its first title in nine years on Saturday night over defending champions, Stoneville.

The last time they won the Champions Cup was in 2015 when they won both the League and President’s Cup titles.

After losing the league title last weekend, they showed determination and grit to bounce back from one-nil down in the Best of Three Series to win the remaining games, two-one.

On Wednesday night, they lost to Stoneville 23-25, 22-25, 25-17 and 15-25, but fought back to win Thursday night beating their opponents 25-23, 25-21 and 25-22 in a thrilling match to draw the series level.

On Saturday, Stoneville went ahead first in the first set to clinch it 25-22, but a determined Pytonz side would not relent and won the match three one to claim the final sets 25-15, 25-23 and 25-17.