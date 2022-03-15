Pythons Book Super 40 Semifinal Spot As ABCA Awaits Reports For Other Crucial Matches 

By Neto Baptiste

All Saints Pythons booked their sport in the semifinal round of the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) Super 40 with a seven-wicket triumph over Pigotts Crushers on Sunday, finishing at the top of the 10-team standings with 30 points from their nine matches.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, home team Crushers were restricted to 153 for six in 35.3 overs. Kadeem Henry led the charge with 47 from 67 deliveries. Jaylen Francis was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors with two wickets for 32 runs in eight overs.

Pythons were then led by their captain, Kerry Mentore, who slammed seven fours and five sixes on his way to 86 not out as they reached 169 for three in 32.4 overs. He was assisted by Kenny Sutton who made 48 not out.

This sandy area was the root of contention during the Liberta Blackhawks and Rising Sun contest on Sunday.

In the only other match that ended outright, Jennings Tigers defeated Massy United Combined Schools by nine wickets on the Duckworth/Lewis method.

Batting first at Jennings after winning the toss, Combined Schools were all out for 76 after 29.4 overs. Jedidiah Martin and Tanez Francis each picked up three wickets for the home team. Martin had three for 19 in five overs, while Francis snatched his three for 14 runs in six overs.

Tigers then chased their revised target at 55 for one in 15.3 overs. Jaheim Africa and Matthew Miller were not out on 26 and 15 runs respectively.

Two other matches were incomplete due to rain in Empire Nation vs New Winthorpes Lions at King George V Ground, and Bethesda vs Bolans Blasters in Bolans.

The issue between Empire and New Winthorpes is to be decided following the submission of a report from the match referee after reports that the home team failed to produce covers to protect the pitch during a downpour.

Meanwhile, the cricket association is awaiting a report from officials about an incident that occurred at the Super 40 match between home team PIC Liberta Blackhawks and Rising Sun on Sunday, before the four teams going into the semifinal round of the competition could be determined.

This is according to the First Vice President of the association and head of the competition’s committee, Kenny Lewis, who did not go into details about the incident, but said the match officials must first submit a report before any decisions could be made regarding the status of the match.

Reports are that match officials were assessing the playing area after rainfall on Sunday when a member of the Rising Sun team entered the field and allegedly complained of excessive sand in one area. The Rising Sun member was reportedly confronted by a member of the Liberta team and an argument allegedly ensued. Further reports suggest that the confrontation then became physical.