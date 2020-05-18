Pundits suggest regional approach to reopening of tourism sector

The region should take a united approach towards revamping the tourism industry, says public health and international development specialist Arvel Grant.

He also believes that, although international flights will return in the coming weeks, greater emphasis should be placed on regional carriers.

Owner and developer of Tamarind Hills, Rufus Gobat, shared similar sentiments but went a step further and suggested medical tourism as another revenue generator.

He does however believe that a number of measures should be implemented by various sectors of society before such a venture can be operational.

Gobat acknowledged that this would be a long-term solution and not a short-term fix.

The industry has been crippled by the Covid-19 pandemic which has seen regional and international airlines grounded, cruise ships halted and hotels and resorts closed.