Public urged to respect new disability parking spaces

Businesses in St John’s are now more accessible to persons with disabilities thanks to the creation of special parking spaces across the city.

Transport Board boss Hubert Jarvis pledged in March that disability-designated spaces would be created on streets including Redcliffe, High, Long, Nevis, and St Mary’s.

Spots boldly marked with the word ‘disabled’ are now in place.

Residents are being advised that only those whose vehicle carries a special blue sticker, provided by the Transport Board, may use them.

Traffic cop Corporal Brendan Sutherland says that this is according to newly passed legislation which also outlines fines and possible custodial sentences for failing to comply.

Sutherland urged the public to respect the reserved spaces or face the law.