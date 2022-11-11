Public urged to donate as Christmas Kettle is officially launched

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

[email protected]

Members of the public are being encouraged to support a very worthy cause after the Salvation Army’s Christmas Kettle drive was launched yesterday.

The donations will go towards the raising of EC$160,000 for a number of the religious organisation’s community outreach programmes including food packages for residents in need.

The initiative was officially launched on Friday morning on the grounds of the Epicurean Fine Foods and Pharmacy store on Friars Hill Road with several members of the Salvation Army in attendance.

Also present were a few corporate partners who kick-started the feel-good venture with monetary donations of their own.

CIBC’s First Caribbean International Bank Antigua Branch Manager Dawn Soleyn was one such partner who urged the public to join them in their efforts to not only surpass this year’s goal but to do so, by an even greater margin than any previous year.

CIBC got the ball rolling with donations to the red kettle The American University of Antigua was another corporate partner The Citizenship by Investment Unit also made a donation Students from the Freemansville Primary School got everyone in the Christmas spirit with two musical renditions The Salvation Army Brass Band were also on hand to bring some Christmas songs to the occasion

“We need you to help them to exceed the target of 2022. Let us double it, give generously. Give for mommy, give for daddy, give for the kids and remember when you give for daddy, you are giving for a needy daddy.

“When you give for mommy, you are giving to a needy mommy and a needy family. Each one will help one and we can do this. So, we are going to kick off the first bit, but remember it’s a lifetime commitment that we are doing here and we ask you and invite you to join us,” Soleyn said.

The Christmas Kettle is the Salvation Army’s largest fundraising event of the year.

In recent years, the annual goal has been surpassed despite the negative impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, and last year was no different with the organisation revealing it had raised more than EC$200,000.

The limited number of volunteers to man the kettles has been an ongoing issue for the group, but a renewed call is being made by the Divisional Secretary of the Salvation Army, Major Ramoncile Pierre, for people to donate their time to the initiative.

Volunteers can call 462-0115 or visit the office at 36 Long Street to sign up.

This year’s Christmas Kettle programme will run from November 11 to December 24.

Kettles will be stationed outside Epicurean stores on Friars Hill Road and in Jolly Harbour, the Perry Bay Supermarket, First Choice Supermarket, Shoul’s Chief Store and Shoul’s Toys, Gifts and Housewares, Chase Distributors and Cost Pro Supermarket.