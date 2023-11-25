Public Safety Minister says Forensic lab still on track

- Advertisement -

Plans to establish a forensic laboratory in Antigua and Barbuda are still on track and are far from being abandoned, according to Public Safety Minister, Sir Steadroy “Cutie” Benjamin.

He told Observer of a recent meeting that was held with various persons of interest, regarding the facility.

“The Director of the Forensic Services, together with technicians, the Commissioner of Police, and other persons of interest had a meeting; it’s coming along very nicely,” Sir Steadroy stated.

It is anticipated that the facility will be operational within a few months as installations of equipment will soon take place.

“The Chinese have given us some equipment which they will be installing some time during this month [or] early next month and we should be operating that unit shortly with limited resources,” he said.

When the lab becomes operational, it is expected that it will do so in a limited capacity until enough resources are acquired to become fully operational, the Public Safety Minister indicated.

Initially, the facility will operate from a temporary space but a state-of-the-art facility similar to the one in St Kitts would eventually be built, he added.

Sir Steadroy reiterated that the establishment of the facility is a step in the right direction as it will allow the country to do its own ballistic tests — administered for crimes perpetrated with firearms — along with analysing evidence such as bloodstains.

Additionally, he mentioned that the demand for a lab of this nature has persisted for years due to the extended wait times the police face when sending evidence overseas for analysis.

Currently, DNA samples also have to be sent abroad for analysis to confirm the identity of bodies – a process which can take several months, as in the case of a teenage boy believed to have perished in a house fire in Nut Grove in January 2022. DNA was sent overseas after being discovered at the scene of the blaze, but it took 11 months for the results to be returned, and thus a long delay in the child’s remains being laid to rest.

At this moment, the Willikies family of missing autistic teen, Shamar Harrigan, is still awaiting results of tests from human remains found in close proximity to some of Harrigan’s personal effects during a search for Harrigan in December last year.

Meanwhile, at least two other families of missing young are also awaiting results from DNA samples taken from remains found at Diamonds Estate in June.