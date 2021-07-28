Public Reminded of Restrictions on Gathering

(STRATCOM Press Release) It has come to the attention of the police that some members of the public continue to breach the restrictions on social gathering and social distancing, as outlined under the Public Health Act (Infectious Disease) Amendment Regulations of 2020.

The general public is therefore reminded that no more than 50 people are allowed to gather at any place without lawful authority; while at the same time, observing the social distancing guidelines and the mandatory wearing of face masks.

With exceptions to churches and other establishments that are permitted to operate under certain stipulated health guidelines, no other illegal gathering will be allowed to continue.

The police are expecting the full cooperation and support of all going forward.