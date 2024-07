- Advertisement -

A young girl was found unaccompanied this morning.

The child, who identifies herself as Ali Boyle, is believed to be from the Swetes community.

She is currently safe and in the care of authorities at Police Headquarters on American Road.

If you have any information about this child or her family, please contact the Police Headquarters immediately at (268) 462-0125.

We urge the child’s family or guardians to come forward to be reunited with her.