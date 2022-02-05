Public invited to take part in free sailing event

By Carlena Knight

Sea-lovers, sailing fanatics, and even those who have never stepped on a boat before, will have the opportunity to sail across the water as the National Sailing Academy (NSA) will be offering free sailing sessions over the weekend.

The body will host the Free Try Sail 2022 event on Sunday, in commemoration of its 12 years of existence.

The sessions will begin at 10am at the NSA’s base in English Harbour and will see persons link with an instructor for 45 minutes and get a taste of sailing while riding in one of the available dinghies.

Chief Instructor of the NSA Sylvester Thomas, while speaking on the Good Morning JoJo sports show on Friday, was encouraging the public to sign up and take part in the event.

“We just want people to come down and try sailing. Just to see if it is something that you would like. Like I say to people all the time, once I learnt how to sail, I have never been out of a job. So, you can come and try it and see if you like it. From there, you can even maybe take it as a career, you can do it recreational if you like; so just come down,” Thomas said.

However, interested persons will have to sign up online at www.nationalsailingacademy.org/TRYSAIL prior to the day of the event to book one of the available 10am, 11am, 1pm or 2pm time slots as they abide by the Covid-19 protocols.

This is not the first time that the body is hosting an event such as this and, according to Thomas, they are hoping to improve on their previous numbers which saw over 60 persons participating.