Public invited to read and comment on ‘state of the environment’ report

Pressures facing the country’s environment are outlined in a new report released yesterday.

The public is invited to review and comment on the ‘State of the Environment Report’ ahead of a consultation taking place on August 11.

The 236-page document discusses everything from land use and climate change to biodiversity, culture and heritage.

It was released by the Department of Environment – as mandated by the Environmental Protection and Management Act 2019 – and provides information about environmental and social conditions around Antigua and Barbuda, as well as trends and pressures for the nation and the surrounding seas.

It is the first such report published under the new Act.

It can be viewed in its entirety at https://www.environment.gov.ag/news-events#news/article/114. Hard copies are available from the Department of Environment’s office at the Botanical Gardens.

The deadline for comments is August 13.

The public is also invited to the August 11 national consultation to be held via the Department of Environment’s Facebook page and the Zoom platform.