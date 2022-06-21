Public encouraged to support Ottos Comprehensive fundraising ‘glow walk’

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

[email protected]

Members of the public, including past students of the Ottos Comprehensive School (OCS), are being encouraged to support a worthy cause when the school hosts a ‘glow walk’ on Thursday night.

The class of 1989-90 in conjunction with current staff and students will be putting on the event, the the proceeds of which will fund several upgrades at the school, including the purchasing of an intercom system.

Principal of OCS Foster Roberts made the call while speaking on the Good Morning JoJo sports show.

“We are hoping that the general public … we want everybody who are well-wishers — you have friends who would have gone to OCS, you have family members who would have gone to the school — just come out and spend $10 with us,” Roberts said.

He explained that the academic stigma that continues to surround the school is not a true perception of the institution and its students, as there are many successful individuals who are past students of OCS.

“We have been labelled so much at that institution, but people keep forgetting the many successes, the many persons who would have walked the halls of the school and would have made successes of themselves.

“The programmes that we offer are practically second to none. We hardly have another institution on the island that has as strong and vibrant an agricultural programme, and we just want the general public to understand that you are supporting an institution that is about looking after the needs of your children.

“Even if you don’t have a child coming to the school, but you have family members, a friend who has a daughter or son who goes to Ottos Comprehensive School, come out and support,” he added.

One of the organisers and past student, Elise Richardson, also encouraged persons to support the cause.

She said the inspiration for the event came from her attending another glow walk, and the aim is to raise EC$15,000 to $20,000.

Registration is $10 and the event starts at 6pm at the old Culture building on Parliament Drive.

The route will take participants onto Queen Elizabeth Highway, left onto Independence Avenue, right down Vivian Richards Street, right onto Market Street, right onto Nevis Street, left onto Independence Avenue, right onto Factory Road and right onto Parliament Drive.

Interested persons can call 721-8893, 462-3570, 728-2115 or 717-0566 to register and get their packages.

Registration can also be done at the school.