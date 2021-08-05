30.2 C
Thursday, 05 August, 2021
Public Cautioned on Circulating Graphic Crime Scene Images

(PRESS RELEASE) The Police Administration is once again reminding members of the general public that it is an offence under the Electronic Crimes Act of 2013, for anyone to capture and circulate any graphic or insensitive photographs of victims of crime, or traffic collisions where serious injuries or death have occurred.

The administration considers these types of behaviour to be immoral and unethical and portrays a very poor taste and a lack of respect for grieving families and relatives of victims.

Following the recent road accident on Tuesday, some members of the public have gone as far as to capture graphic images of the scene and circulated them on several social media platforms, without any consideration for family members.

The police are calling upon those who have posted or are in the process of circulating these images to remove them, and to discontinue the entire process with immediate effect. 

Anyone failing to comply will be subjected to the consequences as set out under Section 8 of the said Act.

According to the Act, any person who, intentionally or without lawful excuse or justification, captures, publishes or transmits the image of a private area of a person, or the image whether whole or partial of a person in a vulnerable position without his or her consent commits an offence and is liable upon summary conviction to a fine not exceeding one hundred thousand dollars or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years, or to both; or (b) on conviction on indictment, to a fine not exceeding two hundred and fifty thousand dollars or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years, or to both.

The police are looking forward to the full cooperation and understanding of the general public from here on.

