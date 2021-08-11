Public Cautioned Ahead of Planned Picketing

The police are warning residents who plan to picket the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday to follow the public health protocols currently established within the state.

“It has come to the attention of the police administration that some members of the

public have organized and planned to stage a picket in St. John on Thursday 12

August 2021.”

“The administration wishes to remind the public that the country is still under a

State of Emergency, and as such the protocols under the Public Health Act

(Infectious Disease) Amendment Regulations of 2020 will be strictly enforced. It is

therefore expected that the mandatory wearing of face masks and social distancing

guidelines be adhered to”, the police said in a press statement.

The statement also warned persons that no more than 50 people would be

allowed to assemble within a certain given space.

This is the fourth time that residents have arranged to demonstrate against what they consider to be the mandatory vaccination for covid-19.

On Monday, one day after a protest became violent, Prime Minister Gaston Browne in a national address, denied that vaccinations are mandated and said the government’s only request is that public frontline workers who choose not to take the vaccine, undergo testing every two weeks to ensure the safety of those they interact with.

However, there have been policy moves to restrict unvaccinated persons from entering some public spaces.