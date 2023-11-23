Public advised to forego beach activities due to high surfs

- Advertisement -

Beachgoers and individuals who ply their trade on the sea on northern and north-facing coastlines of the Antigua and Barbuda are advised to against doing so until Friday.

According to the Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Office (Met Office) which issued a high surf warning on Wednesday morning, swells are forecast to cause life-threatening surfs and rip currents.

Surfs are expected to reach heights ranging from 7 to 10 feet and, on occasion, reach near 13 feet. Swell periods are forecast to last anywhere between 10 to 15 seconds and create conditions conducive for dangerous rip currents.

In addition to closure of beaches and disruptions in marine recreation and businesses, interruptions to potable water supply are expected as rough sea conditions are likely to disrupt desalination.

The Met Office also advised resident against engaging in activities on rocky or coastal structures along the affected coastlines as high surfs can knock spectators off exposed rocks and jetties. Also, breaking waves may impact harbours, making navigating the harbour channels dangerous.

Coastal flooding, too, is a concern as high tides combined with onshore wind and swell actions may result in flooding and beach erosion.

The warning issued by the Met Office is in place for Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, and the British Virgin Islands and targets reefs and mostly exposed northern and north-facing coastlines.

The public can receive marine bulletins on the common alert protocol (CAP), social media (#abmetservice), the Met Office’s website, hotline and in the nightly news on State TV.