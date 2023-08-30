Psychologist offers back to school tips to parents and teachers

- Advertisement -

By Charminae George

With classrooms across the country set to be filled with students returning from the long summer break on September 4, counselling psychologist Lennox C Doran has shared some valuable tips for parents and teachers to help them adjust to the upcoming school year.

Among these recommendations are for parents and teachers to develop a fixed daily routine for the children in order for them to have a sense of regularity.

At home, parents are also encouraged to schedule times for their children to have healthy meals, naps (for younger children) and a good night’s sleep.

Meanwhile, at school, teachers are advised to develop a routine lesson structure inclusive of any extra activities and allow a document detailing it to be visible to students.

For young children who will begin their first stage of schooling, parents should consider contacting a teacher at the school to discuss the best way to separate from the child at drop-off. Brief goodbyes are often best, Doran indicated.

The counselling psychologist stressed the importance of ensuring that parents have an open-door policy with their children; a calm voice and relaxed body language are essential to facilitate this.

“One of the best ways is to maintain a calm face and a calm voice, very relaxed face and body, so that the child is aware that ’my parents are not only providers and protectors but they are also one of my best resources for information and for guidance’,” Doran stated.

He further indicated that parents should establish a good working relationship with the school’s guidance counsellor to have the benefit of their expertise in the event an issue arises that requires a conversation between the parent and child.

Another area of focus Doran highlighted is the importance of a good working relationship between parents and teachers, which he said is essential to a student’s success.

“It is very important for parents and teachers to have a very good working relationship. It’s like co-parenting; the goal is to ensure that the child is performing at their best,” he said.

Lennox C Doran MSC, OMS of the LC Doran Consulting Services is a counselling psychologist in Antigua and Barbuda. He holds a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in Counselling Psychology from CICA-International University & Seminary.