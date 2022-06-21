Psychiatric re-evaluation of woman found at homicide victim’s home still pending

Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

This week will be six months since the woman found at the home of Piccadilly homicide victim Jane Finch was deemed unfit to answer to the charge against her.

Brittany Jno-Baptiste – who is charged with burglary – is alleged to have unlawfully entered Finch’s home on October 4 last year. She was reportedly at the scene when police entered and discovered Finch’s lifeless body.

In late January, a report from the country’s lone psychiatrist, Dr James King, revealed that the 21-year-old defendant had an undisclosed psychiatric disorder.

The written report included a recommendation that Jno-Baptiste receive six months of treatment, after which she would be re-evaluated and the case could potentially proceed.

In the meantime, Jno-Baptiste was placed on remand at Her Majesty’s Prison to be treated, since the Clarevue Psychiatric Hospital is said to be filled to capacity.

A new report was to be made available to the court this week but the evaluation still has not been conducted.

Yesterday, when the update was due to be given on the defendant’s mental state, the court was told that the psychiatrist will be providing the report in July.

The matter was therefore adjourned until July 14 by Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel-Edwards.

When the magistrate asked the accused how she was doing, she said, “I’m feeling sad”.

Finch, 66, was found dead in her home with stab wounds, but Jno-Baptiste has to date only been charged with burglary.

Canadian-born Finch – a writer, sailor and tour rep – had lived in Antigua for more than 40 years.