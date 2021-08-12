Psychiatric evaluation ordered for prison escapee

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Before the 22-year-old man who escaped police custody over a week ago could enter a plea, a magistrate ordered that he undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Asquith Greene, of Golden Grove, escaped from the prison’s quarantine facility on August 1.

The accused turned himself in at the Gray’s Farm Police Station a few days later accompanied by his mother, Nicole Greenaway of Cooks New Extension.

Greene had been remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison, less than 48 hours before his escape, for allegedly breaking into a store on lower All Saints Road.

He was being held at the Covid-19 quarantine facility at Crabb’s Peninsula.

However, he allegedly ran off when the inmates were released from their cells for breakfast, scaled the perimeter fence and fled into the bushes.

The convict, who is currently serving a four-month sentence for breaking into and stealing from a shop while on the run, appeared in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel-Edwards ordered the assessment since Greene is suspected to be using an illegal substance.

He was remanded until September 22 where the results of the evaluation should be revealed.

Greene also has an indictable matter of breaking, entering and larceny, alongside Darius Williams, that has been set for committal on that same date.

Greene and his girlfriend are also awaiting trial for violating the curfew when they broke into D’ Nicole Beauty Centre on July 27.

They both pleaded guilty to breaking into the store but said that they did not break the 11pm to 5am curfew.

They will therefore stand trial on September 9 on the latter charge.