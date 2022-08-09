Proud Team A&B returns from Commonwealth Games

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

[email protected]

The nation welcomed home several of the athletes yesterday who represented Antigua and Barbuda at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

As with any sporting event, one does not know what to expect, and for three of the national competitors – triple jumper Taeco O’Garro, boxer Kagra Ryan and sprinter Cejhae Greene – the games started with a setback when they all tested positive for Covid-19.

Ryan tested negative days later but sadly missed out on the opportunity to compete in her first ever Commonwealth Games. Both O’Garro and Greene were able to take to the track in their respective events.

Sprinter Cejhae Greene (right) said the journey to the Commonwealth Games had been “humbling” (Facebook photo)

Greene made it all the way to the semi-finals in the 100m while O’Garro finished 11th overall in the triple jump.

Despite the country not coming away with a medal, there was still much to celebrate as a number of athletes recorded new national records, new personal best times and even advanced to the semi-finals in their respective disciplines for the first time.

History was also made as the Ryan family became the first brother and sister crew to represent the country in boxing.

Their father Ralston Ryan added to the history as he was their coach at the games.

Sprinter Joella Lloyd co-headlined the country’s selections to the games (Facebook photo)

Boxer Alston Ryan would arguably have had the best performance, as the UK-based athlete narrowly missed out on a bronze medal after losing his semi-final bout.

The Pan American bronze medalist had previously won his two fights quite convincingly with both being 5-0 unanimous decisions.

Swimmer Stefano Mitchell created a new national record in the men’s 100m freestyle after recording a time of 51.42 seconds to win his heat, while his teammate Jadon Wuillez made history by becoming the first Antiguan and Barbudan swimmer to advance to the semi-finals of an international swim meet.

He advanced in the 100m breaststroke but failed to make it to the finals.

Two hundred metre sprinter Darion Skerritt, despite not making it to the finals, advanced to the semi-finals in his first ever Commonwealth Games. He also recorded a new personal best.

Jadon Wuillez made history by becoming the first Antiguan and Barbudan swimmer to advance to the semi-finals of an international swim meet (Photo courtesy Loop News)

Antigua and Barbuda had 13 athletes competing in four disciplines – athletics, swimming, boxing and cycling.

Sprinters Greene and Joella Lloyd headlined the country’s selections to the games.

Skerritt, O’Garro and Kalique St Jean joined Greene and Lloyd as part of the track and field contingent. They were coached by Evans Jones.

Mitchell and Wuilliez, plus Ethan Stubbs-Green and Olivia Fuller with coach Wayne Mitchell, represented in swimming.

Rounding off the selections were cyclists Jyme Bridges Jr and Conor Delanbanque, with the president of the country’s cycling federation, St Clair Williams, accompanying them.

Keston Daley travelled as the team’s physiotherapist.