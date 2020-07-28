Protestors demand ‘fairness’ on Covid regulations

Spread the love













Scores of locals gathered outside Parliament this morning to protest their dissatisfaction with the state of emergency that has been extended to October, and some of the regulations in place to stem the spread of Covid-19.

They claim the country cannot be in a state of emergency when the borders remain open to visiting tourists – many of whom, they claim, are flouting some of the very same laws meant to protect the nation from the virus.

They are also calling for fairness in how coronavirus-related regulations are enforced by police.

The action had been intended to coincide with a meeting of the Lower House of Parliament which was scheduled for this morning, but was postponed to Thursday.

It also follows weeks of agitation among people who have been following a social media influencer dubbed ‘J Truth’ who uses a weekly Facebook Live broadcast to speak out about issues affecting the country.