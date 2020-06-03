Protestors call for transfer of convicted murderer

Spread the love













Protestors gathered in front of the Fiennes Institute on Wednesday morning to demonstrate their outrage over the transfer of convicted murderer, Umberto Schenato.

Umberto stabbed his ex-wife Edda Schenato to death in the Epicurean parking lot in Friars Hill Road in 2013.

In 2016, he was sentenced to spend 20 years behind bars after being held for three years on remand. But recently, the now 80-year-old was moved to the Fiennes Institute – reportedly due to ill health.

However, some outraged residents have been demanding his immediate return to prison to serve his time.

Meanwhile, an online petition called ‘Justice for Edda and her grieving family’ has garnered more than 600 signatures in just five days.

The petition urges Attorney General Steadroy ‘Cutie’ Benjamin to send the Italian-born engineer back to prison.

When contacted by Observer, the AG said he was on his way to Cabinet and was unaware of the protest action.