Prosecution closes its case, MP Browne takes the stand

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

All Saints West MP, Michael Browne, yesterday opted to share his side of the story and give sworn evidence at his criminal trial.

The Crown closed its case on Monday afternoon and Browne was given three options: to give sworn evidence and be subject to questioning; to give unsworn evidence and not be cross examined; or to remain silent.

The defendant chose the first option.

Browne was charged in November 2020 with a serious criminal offence, the nature of which cannot be disclosed for legal reasons.

The incident in question is said to have taken place a month before the charges were laid.

In April 2021, Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel-Edwards decided that there was a prima facie case against the accused, and sent the matter up to the higher court for the September 2021 assizes.

After Browne pleaded not guilty to the charges in July, the judge-only trial was set for November 26 before Justice Colin Williams.

The proceedings against the 45-year-old defendant began with the complainant giving sworn evidence.

Thereafter, about five other witnesses stepped into the witness box.

The case will continue this afternoon with the defendant giving his sworn evidence.