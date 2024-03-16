Progressors abandon Second Division match after conceding 11 first-half goals

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

In a bizarre occurrence, JSC Progressors, after going 11-1 down against former Premier Division champions English Harbour in the first half of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Second Division on Thursday, reportedly refused to take the field for the second half, forcing the referees to end the contest prematurely.

Reports are that Progressors started the contest with only seven men but could not hold off the frequent attacks from the English Harbour squad.

Following the halftime break, it was reported that Progressors, who had found two additional players by then, informed the referee they would forfeit the contest. The matter, according to sources close to the ABFA, will be recommended to the disciplinary committee.

Oshane Blackwood led the way for English Harbour with four goals, striking in minutes seven, 28, 30 and 36, while Clarence Marsh had a hattrick, netting in minutes 10, 21 and 26. There were double strikes from Yakira Hughes (6 and 15) and Juquon Watts (14 and 34). Shakir Harris scored the lone goal for Progressors when he struck in minute 29.

The win carries English Harbour to 30 points from 14 outings and second on the standings while Progressors remain pointless and at the bottom of the standings after 10 showings.

There was victory as well for Urlings FC who beat West Ham FC 4-1 when they met at PMS.

Juniah David (3), Kion Jackson (58), De’Andre Prince (75) and Kalique Mingo (own goal in the 90) accounted for Urlings’ strikes while Keithroy Richards scored the lone goal for West Ham in minute 60.

Urlings moves to 22 points in 12 matches while West Ham remains on eight points after 13 outings.

Also, CPTSA Wings defeated Glanvilles FC 2-0 with goals from Karanja Mack in minute 27 and Kimani Gyles in minute 65 for the victors. The win carries Wings to 20 points from 12 matches while Glanvilles are on seven points.

In the other match contested, Earthquake FC and FC Master Ballers played to a scoreless draw.