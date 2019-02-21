Progress one step at a time

Barbuda Council builders are reportedly moving to complete the Nurses Quarters on the sister island, damaged by Hurricane Irma in 2017. According to a post on the Barbuda Council’s Facebook page, a one-month deadline has been set. That, however, depends on weather and availability of materials. The work is being undertaken by the Works Department and the Council’s Health Committee. (Social media photos)
February 21, 2019
