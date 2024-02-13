Programme aimed at eliminating cervical cancer officially launched

- Advertisement -

By Samantha Simon

The official launch of the cervical cancer elimination programme on Sunday follows the successful completion of a pilot initiative, allowing it to be rolled out across the island.

The venture was enacted in collaboration with Basic Health International, the World Health Organization and PAHO. It is timely after studies revealed cases of the illness had doubled in Antigua and Barbuda in recent years.

Governor General, Sir Rodney Williams, a doctor himself, told the launch at Sandals Grande Antigua, “Our achievements, as evidenced by the successful completion of the pilot project, surpassed expectations, where over 1,500 women were screened, identifying at-risk individuals who received timely treatment.”

Cervical cancer originates from the growth of cells in the cervix, the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina. Human papillomavirus (HPV) strains, commonly transmitted through sexual contact, are major contributors to most cervical cancers.

A number of nurses and medical partners were also honoured on Sunday for their efforts in screening for HPV as well as cervical cancer, including the Browne’s Avenue Health Centre as ‘most improved clinic’, having become one of the most active sites for screening despite a slow start.

Clare Hall Health Centre was also recognised as the location with the most HPV tests done during the pilot programme.

A town hall meeting to discuss cervical cancer with the public was held on Monday evening. And a HPV vaccination and screening health fair is scheduled for this Saturday from 8am to 4pm at the AUA campus.

Vaccinations for HPV will be available for both males and females aged nine to 26, while HPV screening will be available to women aged 30 to 65.