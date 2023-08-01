Professor Justin Robinson appointed to head UWI Five Islands

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

The University of the West Indies has announced that St Vincent and the Grenadines national Professor Justin Robinson will serve as the new principal of the Five Islands campus.

The University Council approved the decision on July 17 and Professor Robinson, who will also serve as Pro Vice-Chancellor for Academic, Industry Partnerships and Planning, will begin his three-year term of service on Tuesday.

The new Five Islands principal specialises in corporate finance, financial risk management, public finance and capital markets in developing countries, having received his Bachelor’s degree in Management Studies at the Cave Hill campus, his Master’s degree in Finance and Econometrics from Florida International University, and his PhD in Finance from the University of Manchester.

He has also published over 50 refereed publications in a number of regional and international journals.

The professor has served in numerous capacities with the university, such as the Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at the Cave Hill campus, Executive Director of the Sagicor Cave Hill School of Business and Management, and Pro Vice-Chancellor for the Board for Undergraduate Studies.

Professor Robinson was also a member of the working group that established the Five Islands campus in 2018.

He has also served as a director of the Central Bank of Barbados, Director of Jamaica Money Market Brokers International, a director in West India Biscuit Company, and Chair of the Ratings Committee of Caribbean Information and Credit Rating Services, the Caribbean’s sole credit rating agency.

Professor Robinson succeeds Professor Densil Williams who will take up the position of principal of the UWI Mona campus in Jamaica this month.