Professional Career Not My Main Focus, Says Lloyd

Spread the love













By Carlena Knight

National female sprinter Joella Lloyd says she has no intentions of becoming a professional any time in the near future.

Lloyd, who is currently a junior at the University of Tennessee (UT) was speaking on the topic while being featured on the Good Morning JoJo Sports show.

Presently, there are just a handful of professional athletes in Antigua and Barbuda with the most recent being sprinter Cejhae Greene.

And Lloyd who is the national 100m female record holder despite having a spectacular indoor season and a challenging outdoor season, says she will first complete her studies in Psychology before considering going pro.

“I have been thinking about going pro but I also want to finish up my eligibility with UT and get my Masters. So, I am going to stay for the full three years at UT,” Lloyd said.

The Antigua Girls’ High School alumni did however share that she is not totally ruling out the idea.

Instead, her focus remains on improving her times in the 100m and 200m and hopefully qualifying for the Summer Olympics as she is expected to compete at a meet in The Bahamas later this week.