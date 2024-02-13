Proceeds from ‘walk with a twist’ fundraiser presented to Adele School

- Advertisement -

Joseph Apparicio, host of Observer Radio’s ‘Good Morning Jojo’ sports show, recently presented funds raised through his birthday walk, dubbed ‘a walk with a twist’, to the Adele School.

Anne Marie Samuel, a member of the school’s Events Committee, accepted the donation on behalf of the special needs institution.

Samuel thanked Apparicio for the donation and for choosing the Adele School as the beneficiary. She also assured him that the funds would be put to good use.

Apparicio expressed his thanks and appreciation to everyone who participated in the walk and donated to the cause, adding that it was heartwarming to make the contribution to the Adele School.

He also promised that this will be an annual walk and that the proceeds will be donated to a different charity each year. The fundraiser invited men to walk the final leg in high heels to get a feel of ‘walking in someone else’s shoes’.