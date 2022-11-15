Probe underway following death of Bolans man

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 46-year-old Bolans man on Friday.

Jerome Robert Morrison was walking along Valley Road from Jennings to Bolans on Thursday night at around 11pm when he was apparently struck by a car, police told Observer yesterday.

Morrison was taken to hospital but died at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre around 24 hours later.

The driver is assisting with investigations, a police spokesman added.

Meanwhile, an Urlings man was hospitalised on Monday night after also being struck by a vehicle in Valley Road.

Nathan Joseph was apparently hit by a Ford pick-up at around 8pm while attempting to cross the road in the vicinity of the old Radio Lighthouse building.

Joseph was transported to the hospital where doctors reported that his condition is stable. He was kept in for treatment and observation. Bolans Police Station officers are investigating the circumstances.