Probe launched into burnt out car reported stolen

By Theresa Goodwin

Police have confirmed that no one was injured in a car found burnt out near Old Road on Monday.

Videos of the fire have been circulating on social media and, according to police public relations officer Inspector Frankie Thomas, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and the Fire Department have since launched an investigation into the matter.

Inspector Thomas told Observer yesterday that the owner of the Toyota Corolla Runx had reported the vehicle stolen from St John’s.

Thomas is appealing to members of the public with any information as to what started the fire, how the vehicle ended up in the location it was found in, or any other useful information to contact police as soon as possible.

“Anyone who may have any information that can assist us as to who are the persons who took that vehicle, we would be more than happy for the assistance,” Inspector Thomas said.

“The Fire Department, they too, are carrying out investigations into the matter and we will continue to investigate the matter.”